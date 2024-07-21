Russia conducts navy drills in White Sea

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published July 21,2024
Russian warships conducted training drills in the White Sea to convoy and defend a caravan of ships, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, in what it said was routine combat training.

During the drills two small anti-submarine ships, the Onega and the Naryan-Mar, practised organising combat usage of weapons and radio-electronic warfare equipment in a scenario of a simultaneous attack from air and sea.

"The day before, the small anti-submarine ships Onega and Naryan-Mar carried out training and combat missions to repel an air attack by a conditional enemy," TASS quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

While training in air defence, the warships fired at simulated air targets from anti-aircraft missile systems and naval cannons, the agency added.