U.S. imposes visa restriction on former Israeli military sergeant for ‘gross violation of human rights’ in occupied West Bank

The U.S. on Wednesday announced visa restrictions on former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Sgt. Elor Azaria "for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights in the occupied West Bank."

"Azaria and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The U.S. is also "taking steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional group of individuals who have used violence against persons or property or unduly restricted civilian access to essential services and basic necessities," said Miller.

"As we have said on a number of occasions, promoting accountability and justice for any crime, violation and abuses committed against Palestinians, and against Israelis are essential to stable, just an enduring peace in the region. We once again call on the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to hold accountable those responsible for violence in the West Bank," he said. "And we reiterate that we will continue to impose our own accountability measures as necessary.

The announcement came after the U.S. sanctioned three individuals and five entities last week for violence against civilians in the occupied West Bank.

Azaria shot a Palestinian in the head after an alleged attack in the West Bank city of Hebron in 2016 although the victim was injured and unarmed.

The soldier was caught on camera by an activist with the Israeli rights group, B'Tselem, shooting dead the Palestinian.

Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of the killing.

But in September 2017, his sentence was reduced by Israeli Army Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eizenkot to 14 months.