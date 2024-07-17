Belgium, Ukraine ink $164M deal for vital reconstruction projects in war-torn country

In a significant move towards the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal signed a cooperation agreement valued at €150 million ($164 million) on Wednesday.

According to a statement released on X by the Belgian Foreign Ministry, the agreement focuses on rebuilding essential infrastructure in Ukraine, with a primary emphasis on schools, hospitals, and energy systems.

De Croo highlighted the importance of the agreement in a social media post, stating: "This will allow our agency for international cooperation to start Ukraine's energy network winterization, reconstruction of hospitals and schools, and much more."

The agreement was finalized in a signing ceremony attended by Belgium's Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez.

The initial phase of the agreement includes a payment of €20 million, which will be allocated to the construction of energy facilities in Kyiv, as well as the development of hospitals and additional shelters for schools throughout the country, according to Belgium's official news agency, Belga.