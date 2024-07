SOUTH KOREAS ALLIANCE WITH U.S. ELEVATED TO NUCLEAR-BASED ONE: PRESIDENT YOON

South Korea's alliance with U.S. elevated to 'nuclear-based' one: President Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) pose for a photograph at their meeting on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday his country's alliance with the U.S. has been elevated to a "nuclear-based" one capable of deterring the North Korea's nuclear threats following their signing of joint nuclear deterrence guidelines.

The U.S. and South Korea last week signed a milestone document laying out nuclear deterrence principles and warned that a doomsday attack on the South "will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response."

The protocols' signing on the margins of the NATO leaders summit comes after Washington and Seoul established in April 2023 the joint Nuclear Consultative Group, which has been working on fleshing out the deterrence document.

"The US will assign a special mission to its nuclear assets for the Korean Peninsula both in wartime and peacetime," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting, reported Yonhap News.

"We have established a posture to respond swiftly and effectively to any kind of North Korean nuclear threat," he added.

The signing of the guidelines was a culmination of the bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group's efforts to ensure the credibility of Washington's "extended deterrence" commitment to South Korea in an integrated way that includes South Korea's conventional support for U.S. nuclear operations in a contingency.

Extended deterrence refers to a pledge from Washington to mobilize the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear arms, to defend Seoul.