Russian foreign minister arrives in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New York on Tuesday to participate in the UN Security Council sessions on July 16 and 17 during Russia's presidency, which began on July 1.

"Sergey Lavrov's delegation has arrived in New York to attend UN Security Council meetings under Russia's presidency," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Telegram.

Later today, Lavrov will chair a ministerial-level debate titled "Multilateral Cooperation for the Formation of a More Just, Democratic, and Sustainable World Order."

On Wednesday, he will lead a ministerial meeting on the Middle East situation, including the Palestinian question, according to a separate statement from the ministry.

The foreign minister will also engage in a series of bilateral meetings to discuss international and regional issues, including the Middle East and the Gaza situation, the Ukrainian crisis, and efforts to defend the UN Charter.