PAKISTAN GOVT BACKS OUT OF DECISION TO BAN JAILED EX-PREMIER KHANS PARTY

A day after Pakistan's government announced a ban on jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the country's deputy prime minister appeared to back down on Tuesday after the move failed to gain support from allies and political opponents.

No definitive decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been made, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told the media in the northeastern city of Lahore.

Earlier on Monday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told a news conference in Islamabad that the government had decided to ban the PTI for "working against the country" and charge Khan, former President Arif Alvi, and ex-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri with treason.

Tarar justified the decision by citing the PTI's alleged involvement in attacks on military installations in May last year, as well as receiving "prohibited" funding and alleged attempts to sabotage a government-IMF deal.

However, Dar, who also serves as foreign minister, said the decision to ban the PTI will be taken after consulting with allied parties, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

His remarks came after the key coalition partner, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and almost all other political and religious parties opposed the move, describing it as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional."

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. understood the announcement was the "beginning of a complex political process."

However, he added: "Certainly, banning a political party is something that would be of great concern to us."

According to the country's Constitution, the Cabinet first approves a reference to ban a political party, and within 15 days, the declaration is sent to the Supreme Court, which accepts or rejects it after hearing both sides' arguments.