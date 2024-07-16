Floods leave at least 40 dead in Afghanistan

Afghans examine the scene of destruction after torrential rains in, Shansra Ghondai village, Sorkhroud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 15 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

At least 40 people were killed while 347 others injured due to floods in Afghanistan, an official said Tuesday.

All the casualties were reported in eastern Nangarhar province, said Sharaf Zaman, spokesman of the interim Public Health Ministry. The figure may rise, he added.

The region saw severe storm, hail and heavy rainfall in recent days.

Health services are being provided to the affected people, and the interim administration is coordinating with international organizations to prevent the spread of diseases, according to the spokesman.