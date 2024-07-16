Armenia, U.S. kick off joint military drill

Service members take part in a ceremony opening the Eagle Partner 2024 military exercises, held by Armenia and the United States, in Yerevan, Armenia July 15, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Armenia and the U.S. kicked off the joint military exercise Eagle Partner 2024 on Monday.

The opening ceremony for the exercise took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy in the capital Yerevan, the official news agency Armenpress reported.

During the ceremony, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan along with the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien, and other officials were present.

Eagle Partner 2024, aimed at preparing forces for participation in international peacekeeping missions, is being held from July 15-24.

It involves the Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade as well as soldiers from the U.S. Army's European and African commands and the Kansas National Guard.

In September last year, Armenia and the U.S. conducted Eagle Partner 2023 to enhance interoperability levels among units participating in international peacekeeping missions.