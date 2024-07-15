UKRAINIANS FAVOUR PEACE TALKS WITH RUSSIA, BUT NOT ON PUTINS TERMS

News World Ukrainians favour peace talks with Russia, but not on Putin's terms

According to a recent survey, it appears that approximately one-third of Ukrainians strongly oppose engaging in peace negotiations with the Kremlin. An estimated 43% of Ukrainians are in favour of negotiations with Russia, with 35% opposed and 21% undecided, according to a representative survey conducted by the renowned Razumkov Centre research institute on behalf of news site Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

Residents of central and southern Ukrainian regions were particularly in favour of starting official negotiations with Moscow, at 49% and 60% respectively.



Opinion in the east of the country, where heavy fighting continues, is evenly divided between those in favour of negotiations, those against them, and those undecided.



However, the overwhelming majority of respondents rejected the conditions for peace put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Moscow is demanding that Ukraine cede almost 20% of its territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014, and the eastern regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, which Russia only partially controls.



In addition, Putin says Kyiv must renounce its aspiration to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union.



More than 80% of Ukrainians surveyed are against making territorial concessions, while 76% reject the lifting of sanctions against Russia and just under 60% oppose a neutral status for Ukraine.



The survey was conducted by the Kyiv-based Razumkov Centre at the end of June, with 2,027 Ukrainians over the age of 18 polled in all parts of the country still controlled by Ukraine.



The margin of error was estimated at 2.3%, although no details were given as to whether the survey was carried out in person or by telephone.



Meanwhile on Monday, the governor of the Russian border region of Byransk said air defences intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian drones over Bryansk.



The attack did not result in any damages or casualties, Alexander Bogomaz wrote early Monday on the messaging service Telegram.



Another drone attack was reported in Russia's Lipetsk region, further east.



A drone crashed on the site of an electrical substation, but there were no injuries, the governor of the region, Igor Artamanov, wrote on Telegram early Monday. Operations at the station were not disrupted, he added.



It was not possible to independently verify the claims.



In Ukraine, heavy explosions were reported near the port city of Odessa overnight, according to local media.



Regional military governor Oleh Kiper urged residents in a post on Telegram to remain in shelters until fires were extinguished.



The Ukrainian Air Force had earlier warned of potential ballistic missile attacks from the south. There was initially no information available about the extent of the damage or possible casualties.



The port of Odessa has seen repeated attacks as it is an important hub for Ukrainian grain exports and other goods via the Black Sea.



Moscow has said it suspects that Ukrainian naval drones are being produced there.











