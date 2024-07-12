Ukraine says it downs cruise missiles, 11 drones launched by Russia

Ukrainian air force said on Friday it shot down all five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 11 out of 19 drones launched by Russia.

Russia's main target was the town of Starokostiantyniv, an important Ukrainian air base and a frequent target of Moscow's strikes, the air force said in a statement.

Ukrainian air force shot down 11 drones over six Ukrainian regions and did not have the location of the remaining eight drones launched in the attack.

"It is likely that the enemy is using imitators of attack drones to overload air defense. There was no information on casualties or damage," the air force said.

The governors of some of the targeted regions, including Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv, reported no damage or casualties in their Friday morning statements.







