New discoveries at the 1,500-year-old church ruins in Diyarbakır | "Amphora" and "starfish" fossil unearthed on the first day of excavation

During the fourth season of rescue excavations at the 1,500-year-old church ruins in Diyarbakır's Kulp district, which contains 55 graves, an "amphora" and a "starfish" fossil were discovered.

The fourth season of rescue excavations, which began in 2021, has commenced in İnkaya Mahallesi. The church, dating back to the 5th-7th century AD during the Byzantine period, contains 55 graves. On the first day of the current excavation season, an amphora and a starfish fossil were found.

Mehmet Çelebi, Deputy Director of Diyarbakır Museum, told the İhlas News Agency (İHA) reporter that they are conducting the Silvan Dam rescue excavation under the sponsorship of the State Hydraulic Works (DSI) and with permissions from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Indicating that there was an ancient settlement in the area, Çelebi stated, "The area we are in has the remains of a church from the 5th-7th century AD. Additionally, there are cisterns, watchtowers, and stone quarries in the area. Our excavation work here continues. We have approximately 25 workers and 15 expert archaeologists. We started our first excavation in August 2021, and we are now in our fourth season. This is the first week of the fourth season. Our excavation will continue until the end of 2026. There are graves in the church area, dating back to the 10th-11th centuries. We have found various grave goods such as earrings, rings, and some ceramics related to these graves."

Stating, "We found a piece of an amphora in today's excavation, and our work continues," Çelebi added, "Additionally, we found a fossil with a starfish on it. The church dates back to the 5th-7th century Byzantine period. During the excavations carried out from 2021 to 2024, we found approximately 55 simple earth graves of the sarcophagus type."











