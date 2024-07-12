IRANS NEW PRESIDENT NAMES VETERAN DIPLOMAT AS TOP ADVISER

News World Iran's new president names veteran diplomat as top adviser

Iran's newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has chosen a political moderate as his top adviser. Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will reportedly assist in both domestic and foreign policy matters during the transition period, as per local media sources.

Newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed a diplomat widely viewed as a political moderate as his top adviser.



According to Iranian media reports, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will advise the new president on domestic and foreign policy issues during the transition phase.



In this role, Zarif will also oversee the selection of potential ministers for the new Cabinet



Zarif was the country's chief diplomat during Hassan Rowhani's presidency from 2013 to 2021 and was able to conclude the international nuclear agreement with six world powers in 2015 as head of the Iranian negotiating team.



He is a proponent of better relations with the West and direct dialogue with Iran's arch-enemy, the United States. With Zarif and a new team of diplomats, Pezeshkian hopes to resume nuclear negotiations and lift the sanctions that are paralysing the Iranian economy.



The 69-year-old Pezeshkian himself is planning to pursue a new foreign policy course.



"We want to open up new horizons and expand our friendly relations with the outside world," the new president said, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.



According to Pezeshkian, relations should be based on mutual respect and on an equal footing.



According to unconfirmed reports, Zarif's former deputy, Abbas Araghchi, will possibly be chosen to lead the foreign ministry.



Araghchi is considered one of the most experienced diplomats in Iran. He was ambassador to Finland and Japan and, after Rowhani's presidency, deputy foreign minister and number two on the Iranian nuclear team under Zarif.



After the Vienna nuclear agreement, he also acted as head of the Iranian team during the renegotiations.









