BIDENS NEW GAFFE: CALLS UKRAINE’S ZELENSKIY PRESIDENT PUTIN

News World Biden's new gaffe: calls Ukraine’s Zelenskiy 'President Putin'

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 12,2024
US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as "President Putin" during a press conference Thursday.

"I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said before quickly correcting himself.

"I'm so focused on beating Putin, we've gotta worry about it," he added.

The latest gaffe came amid ongoing discussions about Biden's mental health and his ability to serve another term, with calls for his withdrawal from the presidential race following his poor performance during the first presidential debate against Donald Trump in late June.