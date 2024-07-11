Russia puts wife of opposition politician Alexey Navalny, Yulia, on list of extremists and terrorists

Russia added the wife of deceased opposition politician Alexey Navalny, to the national list of extremists and terrorists on Thursday.

Yulia Navalnaya's name appeared on the blacklist of the Russian Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring).

The Basmanny District Court in Moscow ruled on July 9 to arrest Navalnaya, who lives abroad, on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group.

Alexey Navalny died in prison in 2023 after being convicted on multiple charges that were widely considered to be politically motivated. His death has drawn international attention and calls for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.