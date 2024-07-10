RUSSIAS FSB DETAINED UKRAINIAN AGENT OVER PLAN TO ATTACK WARSHIP, STATE MEDIA SAY

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted a plan for a "terrorist attack" on a warship and detained a Ukrainian special services agent, state media reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, the targeted warship was Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has suffered a series of repair delays in the port of Murmansk.

The FSB said that one of the warship's servicemen was contacted by a Ukrainian citizen who tried to persuade him to commit an attack on the ship but was detained.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.











