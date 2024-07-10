RUSSIAS FSB DETAINED UKRAINIAN AGENT OVER PLAN TO ATTACK WARSHIP, STATE MEDIA SAY

 Contact Us
Russia's FSB detained Ukrainian agent over plan to attack warship, state media say

July 10,2024
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had thwarted a plan for a "terrorist attack" on a warship and detained a Ukrainian special services agent, state media reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, the targeted warship was Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has suffered a series of repair delays in the port of Murmansk.

The FSB said that one of the warship's servicemen was contacted by a Ukrainian citizen who tried to persuade him to commit an attack on the ship but was detained.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.