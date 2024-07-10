Kremlin criticizes UK decision to authorize Ukraine to use Britain-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory

The Kremlin spokesman criticized the UK's decision to authorize Ukraine to use Britain-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov described the announcement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as an "absolutely irresponsible step."

"If this is the case, then, of course, this is another irresponsible step towards rising tensions and seriously escalating the situation. We will carefully monitor this and, of course, take appropriate measures," he said.

Peskov said Russia is working to ensure the security of regions bordering Ukraine, which suffer the most from Kyiv's strikes, but the scale of the task demands time.

"The implementation of this task is time-consuming. Work is underway in this direction," he emphasized.

Commenting on the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said no discussions with delegations took place because all issues were addressed during talks in a narrow format.

"The narrow format was quite comprehensive. The heads of almost all the main areas of cooperation were represented. We sat for more than 2.5 hours in the narrow format, followed by additional discussions for over half an hour. In total, the talks lasted more than 3 hours," he noted.

Asked about the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Peskov said it is up to them to decide whether to join the competition or not.

Addressing the results of a public survey that showed 80% of Russians trust Putin, the spokesman said: "This is primarily due to the hard, responsible work that the president does every day."













