Israeli PM Netanyahu considering avoiding a stopover in Europe on his way to US over fear of arrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly contemplating bypassing a planned stopover in Europe en route to the United States due to concerns about potential arrest, as reported by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

This decision stems from fears that European countries might act on warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) targeting Netanyahu after he was accused of war crimes and genocide acts in Gaza Strip, potentially complicating his travel plans.