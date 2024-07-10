Biden: U.S. and allies will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

The U.S. and an array of other NATO allies will send dozens of air defense systems in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the war.



U.S. President Joe Biden announced the broader commitment when he spoke Tuesday at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington.



Announcing a 'historic donation' of air defense systems to Ukraine, Biden underlined that allies will work to provide Kyiv with dozens of tactical air defense systems in the coming months.



"Russia has suffered 'staggering' losses, including over 350,000 dead, injured troops during its 'war of choice' in Ukraine. Russia is failing in this war," Biden stressed in his speech.



Biden said the "historic donation", which includes a new US Patriot system, was part of NATO's efforts to protect Ukraine against Russian air attacks.



The U.S., Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery. Italy will provide a SAMP-T air defense system.



Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide a number of other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. Those systems include NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepards. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a social media post on Tuesday, made it clear that air defense is still his country's key request, and he has repeatedly asked for more Patriot systems.









