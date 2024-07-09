Russia prefers Donald Trump as 2024 presidential election victor - intelligence

The United States has not seen a shift from previous U.S. elections in Russia's preference for the winner of the 2024 presidential vote, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday, indicating that Moscow favors Republican Donald Trump.

The official, briefing reporters on U.S. election security, did not name the former president and presumptive Republican nominee when asked if Moscow preferred Trump as the U.S. intelligence community had assessed it did for the 2016 and 2020 elections.

But the official indicated that Russia still favored Trump.

"We have not observed a shift in Russia's preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia," said the official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The official said the United States has not monitored plans by any country to "degrade or disrupt" the ability of the U.S. to hold the 2024 elections.

But he said Washington has seen Russia begin trying to influence some voter groups and "denigrate specific" politicians.

China is not planning to influence the outcome of 2024 presidential election, the official said.







