Putin thanks Modi for his efforts for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

"I am grateful to you for the attention you are paying to the most pressing problems, including trying to find some ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said, during his meeting with Modi in Moscow.

Putin congratulated Modi on his third reelection and highlighted Modi's choice of Russia for his first official trip abroad.

The Russian president praised the development of Russia-India relations, noting that this year marks the 77th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"Today, our relations have the character of a particularly privileged strategic partnership. We are in constant contact with you and pay special attention to the development of trade and economic ties, the development of which, of course, corresponds to the interests of both the people of India and the peoples of the Russian Federation," he said.

Putin pointed out the rapid growth of bilateral trade between Russia and India, noting that in 2023, the trade turnover increased by 66%, and in the first quarter of 2024, added another 20%.

He also thanked Modi for the "close cooperation" at international platforms, including the UN and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and invited him to attend the BRICS summit scheduled for Oct. 22-24 in Kazan, Russia.

Modi, in turn, expressed confidence that only a peaceful path and dialogue are suitable for resolving global conflicts.

"Over the past five years, the world has had to face numerous challenges, first because of COVID-19 (pandemic), and then because of various conflicts. Missiles and projectiles are not suitable for solving problems. We are sure that only a peaceful way of dialogue is needed," he stressed.

The Indian prime minister praised the energy cooperation between Russia and India, saying it has "ensured energy stability in the world."

"The whole world should recognize that thanks to the Indian-Russian cooperation in the field of energy, stability in the global market has been ensured. The whole world was facing a crisis in the fuel sector, but thanks to our cooperation, we were able to avoid any difficulties for ordinary citizens of India," he said.

Modi also expressed condolences over recent terrorist attacks in Russia and condemned all forms of terrorism.