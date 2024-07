India's Modi tells Russia's Putin: Death of children is very painful

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talk as they walk before their official meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, 08 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the death of innocent children in war, conflict or a terrorist attack "is very painful", a day after Ukraine said Kyiv's main children's hospital was hit by a deadly Russian missile strike.

Modi also told Putin that a solution to the war in Ukraine "cannot be found on the battlefield ... we have to find peace through talks".

Russia has denied attacking the children's hospital in Ukraine's capital.