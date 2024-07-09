Hamas says killed several Israeli soldiers amid Gaza battling

Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Tuesday to have killed and injured several Israeli soldiers in attacks in Gaza City.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters had detonated anti-personnel landmines in Tel al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers.

Another landmine explosion targeted a 6-strong military force southwest of Tel al-Hawa, leaving its members dead and injured, it added.

Two Israeli military bulldozers were also burnt in roadside explosions west of Tel al-Hawa, Hamas said.

The Palestinian group said its fighters also targeted four Israeli tanks with anti-tank shells in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







