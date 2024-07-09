Hamas fighters target Israeli forces, military vehicles in Gaza

Armed wings of Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said on Tuesday that they targeted Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in various areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring numerous troops.

The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades, Hamas' and Islamic Jihad's armed wings, respectively, reported attacks on Israeli troops in separate statements.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, their fighters successfully targeted a group of Israeli forces holed up inside a residential building in the vicinity of the industrial area in Gaza City.

The attack, carried out with a TBG rocket, resulted in casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that their members shot and wounded an Israeli soldier in the same Gaza City's industrial area.

Meanwhile, in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported that their fighters fired two Tandem-charge projectiles at Israeli forces hiding in a house near Al-Hawashi Mosque.

The military wing also engaged in a direct firefight with Israeli troops lurking inside a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, using automatic weapons and TBG rockets.

When Israeli soldiers were withdrawing, they were targeted again with an anti-personnel explosive device, resulting in casualties.

The Al-Quds Brigades stated that they bombed Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the industrial area of Gaza City with a barrage of mortar shells.

In a second statement, the Al-Quds Brigades revealed that their fighters used a ground-based improvised explosive device to destroy an Israeli military vehicle in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.

As of yet, the Israeli army has not issued any official response to the statements from the two resistance groups.

The two Palestinian resistance factions continue to clash with Israeli forces in various parts of the Gaza Strip, both north and south.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





