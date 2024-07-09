Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus

Fiorentina have signed forward Moise Kean from Juventus on a permanent deal, both Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

Juve will receive 13 million euros ($14.1 million) plus add-on bonuses of up to five million euros, but neither club disclosed the length of Kean's contract.

The 24-year-old has been, who has played 15 times for the Italy and scored four goals, has also played for Paris St Germain and Everton.

Kean had a disappointing season at Juve, struggling with a shin injury and playing 20 matches without scoring a goal or making an assist.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and were UEFA Conference League runners-up for the second season in a row.










