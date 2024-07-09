 Contact Us
News World Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus

Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus

The transfer of Moise Kean from Juventus to Fiorentina has been made official, as announced by both Serie A teams on Tuesday. The agreed upon fee is 13 million euros ($14.1 million) with potential additional bonuses worth up to five million euros, although the duration of Kean's contract has not been revealed by either club.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 09,2024
Subscribe
FIORENTINA SIGN STRIKER MOISE KEAN FROM JUVENTUS

Fiorentina have signed forward Moise Kean from Juventus on a permanent deal, both Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

Juve will receive 13 million euros ($14.1 million) plus add-on bonuses of up to five million euros, but neither club disclosed the length of Kean's contract.

The 24-year-old has been, who has played 15 times for the Italy and scored four goals, has also played for Paris St Germain and Everton.

Kean had a disappointing season at Juve, struggling with a shin injury and playing 20 matches without scoring a goal or making an assist.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and were UEFA Conference League runners-up for the second season in a row.