China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine war after strike on Kyiv hospital

China on Tuesday called for de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine war and an early cease-fire and political solution to the smoldering crisis after a recent missile strike on a Kyiv hospital.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear. All parties concerned should promote de-escalation in a responsible manner to accumulate conditions for an early cease-fire and political solution to the crisis," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news briefing in Beijing.

He was responding to a question about missile attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital, which killed 40 people, including children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Monday of striking the hospital.

Russia, however, "categorically" rejected the accusations, insisting that its military targets only military objects with high-precision weapons to avoid civilian casualties.

Recently, Lin added, the "Six-Point Consensus" jointly issued by China and Brazil has received positive responses from more than 100 countries.

The first point is to call on all parties concerned to abide by the "three principles" of de-escalation, namely, no spillover of the battlefield, no escalation of the war, and no adding fuel to the fire, Lin added.