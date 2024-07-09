BIDEN CALLS DEADLY ATTACK ON HOSPITAL IN UKRAINE A HORRIFIC REMINDER OF RUSSIAS BRUTALITY

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a deadly missile attack by Russia on a children's hospital in Ukraine's capital is a "horrific reminder of Russia's brutality."

"It is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine at this important moment and that we not ignore Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement.

Noting that he will be welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders to Washington D.C. this week, he said: "I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy to make clear that our support for Ukraine is unshakeable."

"Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine," he added.

Earlier Monday, Zelenskyy accused Russia of striking a children's hospital in Kyiv, on the eve of this week's NATO summit in the US. Russia's Defense Ministry denied the claim.











