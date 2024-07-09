2 Israelis killed in Golan Heights by rocket fire from Lebanon

Two Israelis were killed in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Tuesday evening by rocket fire from Lebanon, according to medics.

"Two people were killed by a direct hit on a car in the central Golan," the national ambulance service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement.

Israel's Army Radio said several fires broke out in the occupied territory due to rocket launches from Lebanon.

It said approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening. It did not clarify whether any of the rockets were intercepted.

Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the Golan Division 210 command center at the Nafha base.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 38,200 people since Oct. 7 last year.







