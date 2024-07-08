Turkish vice president congratulates new leaders of Iran, UK on their election wins

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz congratulated the new leaders of Iran and the UK on Sunday over their election victories, wishing them success.

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian emerged as the winner of Iran's snap presidential election while Labour party leader Keir Starmer was elected as Britain's new prime minister.

"I hope the election results will bring good fortune to our countries, to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, as well as to our friend and ally UK," Yılmaz said on X.

"I believe that the outcomes of the elections in both countries will strengthen our relations further and contribute to regional and global peace," he added.

Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the country's top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes.

The vote came after a May 19 helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian alongside seven other individuals.

Starmer's Labour Party won the House of Commons by a landslide, capturing 412 of the chamber's 650 seats.

The Conservative Party, which ruled the country for the last 14 years, suffered a major defeat, with the number of its seats being reduced to 121 on a vote share of 23.7%, losing 244 seats.