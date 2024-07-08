Turkish President Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Washington

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the US this week to attend a three-day NATO summit starting Tuesday in Washington, DC.

"At the summit, which will coincide with NATO's 75th anniversary, views will be exchanged on the organization's endeavors regarding deterrence and defense in the face of challenges and risks to the Alliance's geography, as well as the situation in Ukraine and assistance for that country," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Terrorism, one of the main threats to the alliance, will also be discussed, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Union representatives, and leaders of NATO's partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand, will also attend relevant sessions.

President Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some participating heads of state and government on the margins of the summit, reportedly including US President Joe Biden.