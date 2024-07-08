RUSSIA REJECTS UKRAINES ACCUSATIONS OF HITTING CHILDRENS HOSPITAL IN KYIV

Ukrainians working at the site of a rocket strike on the 'Okhmadyt' children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected on Monday Ukraine's claims about a strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine's claims "about Russia's allegedly deliberate missile strike on civilian targets are absolutely untrue."

"Numerous published photos and video footage from Kyiv unequivocally confirm the fact of destruction due to the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile launched from an anti-aircraft missile system in the city," it said.

The ministry emphasized that Kyiv often makes such statements ahead of meetings with NATO representatives.

The NATO summit is scheduled for July 9-11 in Washington.

"The purpose of such provocations is to ensure further financing of the Kyiv regime and the continuation of the war to the last Ukrainian," it argued.

According to the ministry, this morning's "group strike with high-precision long-range weapons" targeted "Ukrainian military industry facilities and Ukraine's armed forces air bases."

"The objectives of the strike have been achieved. The assigned objects are hit," it said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Monday of striking a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Independent confirmation of claims of both sides is impossible due to the ongoing war.