Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Russia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday for a two-day official visit.

Modi's plane landed in the Russian governmental airport Vnukovo-2 near Moscow, Russia's state news agency TASS said.

This is Modi's first trip abroad after being reelected as prime minister for the third time.

Ahead of Modi's visit, the Kremlin said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that they "will focus on the future development of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and India, as well as the topical issues on the international and regional agendas."

Meanwhile, Modi said on X that after Russia, he would travel to Austria.

"These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries," he said.