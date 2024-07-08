In phone call, Erdoğan congratulates newly elected Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, discusses bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over election victory and discussed bilateral ties, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday.

During a phone call, the leaders also discussed regional and global issues, the directorate said on X.

Erdoğan expressed his confidence that relations between Ankara and Tehran will continue to develop in every realm in the new era with the strength of deep-rooted history between the two countries, it added.

Erdoğan also wished Pezeshkian success in his new post.

The reformist candidate and former Health Minister Pezeshkian won Iran's July 5 presidential run-off with 53.7% of the votes, becoming the country's ninth president.

Iran's presidential election followed the tragic helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, which claimed the lives of the country's then-President Ebrahim Raisi, and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.