China’s Xi, Hungarian premier discuss political solution to Ukraine war

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing where they discussed the Ukraine conflict.

Xi told Orban that an early cease-fire and political settlement of the crisis is in everyone's best interest, according to China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The two leaders held talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital.

After landing in Beijing, Orban dubbed his visit "Peace Mission 3.0."

Last week, Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss possible solutions to the Ukraine conflict, Russia-Europe relations and European security.

He also flew to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During their "in-depth" exchanges on the Ukraine crisis, Xi commended Orban for "his efforts to seek a political solution" to the Ukraine crisis.

"The priority now is to ensure no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, and to work for de-escalation as quickly as possible," said the Chinese leader.

He called on the international community to "provide conditions and support for the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiation between the two parties."

"Only when all major countries play a positive rather than negative role, can there emerge an early prospect of cease-fire," said Xi.

He said China is "actively promoting peace talks in its own way, and encourages and supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement."

"China and Hungary share the same basic propositions and are working in the same direction. China will keep in communication with Hungary and the relevant parties," he added.

In his brief comments after the meeting, Orban said: "China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace" in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest," he said on X.

Hungary has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union until Dec. 31.

Xi noted the "strategic and global influence" of China-EU relations.

"China and the EU should keep growing the relations in a steady and healthy manner and work together to tackle global challenges," he told Orban.

"They should see each other as partners and make cooperation the defining feature of their relations, advance two-way openness, enhance international coordination, and contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the world."























