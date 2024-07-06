Erdoğan travels to Berlin to watch Türkiye vs. Netherlands EURO 2024 quarterfinal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday left for Berlin to watch the EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Türkiye and the Netherlands.

The match will begin at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, 1900 GMT, and the winning team will advance to the semifinals in the tournament hosted by Germany.

Erdoğan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Communications Director Cagatay Ozdemir.

Türkiye booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Austria 2-1 earlier this week.







