Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the 2022 Istanbul agreements remain "on the table" and can serve as a foundation for peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Istanbul agreements, I thank for this, the president of the Turkish Republic, Mr. Erdoğan, who participated in this work as a mediator. These agreements have not been dismissed, they were approved by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, which means, apparently, they were satisfactory enough for Ukraine. These agreements, the Istanbul agreements, remain on the table and can serve as the foundation for continuing these negotiations," he said.

Russia has never refused and is now ready to continue peace talks, Putin stressed.

"It was Ukraine that refused to negotiate. Moreover, did it publicly, on direct instructions from London, which means there is no doubt about it, also at the request of Washington. Ukrainian officials say it directly and openly," he emphasized.

In March 2022, Moscow and Kyiv held a series of talks in Istanbul, Türkiye, aimed at finding a common ground to end the conflict in Ukraine.