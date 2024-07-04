Moscow court sentences U.S. citizen to 12 1/2 years in prison in drug case

A court in Moscow on Thursday sentenced a U.S. citizen to 12 1/2 years in prison for drug offenses.

The Ostankino district court found Robert Woodland guilty of the attempted illegal production and sale of drugs, the Russian Attorney's General Office said in a statement.

According to the court, in April 2023 Woodland joined an organized group created for the illegal sale of drugs done remotely, without personal contact with consumers.

Woodland, who was reportedly born in Russia and adopted by an American couple while still an infant, was arrested this January.