News World Palace sign Japan midfielder Kamada on free transfer from Lazio

Palace sign Japan midfielder Kamada on free transfer from Lazio

Crystal Palace has officially added attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada to their team, reuniting him with his former coach Oliver Glasner. The signing is pending international clearance and will become effective after Kamada's contract with Serie A club Lazio expires.

DPA WORLD Published July 01,2024 Subscribe

Crystal Palace have signed Japan attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada and reunited him with manager Oliver Glasner.



The two-year deal, which is subject to international clearance, comes into force following the end of Kamada's contract at Serie A side Lazio.



Kamada, 27, previously played under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he recorded 40 goals and 33 assists in 179 appearances.



"I'm excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver – who is a coach I know well – again," Kamada told the club website.



"I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together."



Eagles chairman Steve Parish said: "Daichi is a truly exceptional talent. He has been one of Europe's best attacking midfielders in recent seasons and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad."



Kamada becomes Palace's second close-season signing following the arrival of Morocco international Chadi Riad.











