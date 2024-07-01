Zionists' "Promised Land" policy extended to Cyprus | Threat of Zionist occupation in Northern Cyprus

Zionists have occupied Palestine, which they see as the "Promised Land," over time and have mercilessly displaced millions of people. This mindset also views Cyprus as part of the Promised Land. In this context, some insidious activities are being carried out concerning the motherland. Here is what you need to know about the threat of Zionism in Northern Cyprus...

Historically, Zionists have hidden behind the idea of the "Promised Land," which they believe was promised to them, and have displaced millions of people.

The Israeli administration, shaped by the Zionist mentality, seems programmed to illegally occupy Palestinian territories.

Particularly the attacks on children show that the Zionist administration aims to wipe out an entire generation.

BELIEF IN THE PROMISED LAND

🔸 Today, the invasive Israeli mentality claims the region "from the Nile to the Euphrates" and believes that one day it will possess these lands. According to them, the Promised Land includes the southern part of Turkey and the island of Cyprus.

🔸 In short, the island of Cyprus faces a significant threat from Zionism. The Jews settled in Cyprus by the British in the past confirm this belief.

WHO CONTROLS CYPRUS CONTROLS THE ENTIRE MEDITERRANEAN

🔸 The island of Cyprus has historically been a focal point for Zionists strategically, economically, and militarily. The belief that "whoever controls Cyprus controls the entire Mediterranean" is one of the primary reasons for Jewish interest in the motherland.

🔸 Another reason the island is so attractive is its proximity to Jerusalem. The interest of Israel in the motherland is also greatly influenced by the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

THE DREAM OF ESTABLISHING A STATE IN THE DESIRED REGION

🔸 Theodor Herzl, considered the founder of Zionism, wanted to establish a state for his people. The British offered Herzl the territories of Uganda in East Africa. Herzl's idea was to use Uganda temporarily until they could establish a state in the desired region. However, these thoughts never materialized.

🔸 Other areas considered besides Uganda included Cyprus and the El-Arish region of the Sinai Peninsula. Before the British made the Uganda offer, Herzl had already approached them with the desire to establish a state in Cyprus and the El-Arish regions.

SPRINGBOARD: CYPRUS

🔸 One reason Theodor Herzl wanted to establish a state in Cyprus was that the motherland is located opposite the shores of Palestine. This way, they could easily capture Palestine in the future. In short, Jews see Cyprus as a "springboard."

🔸 Zionists also considered the El-Arish region in addition to Cyprus, but retreated from this idea due to the British not favoring it. If the El-Arish region were given to the Jews, it would cause serious problems with Egypt.

THE CYPRUS ISSUE

🔸 Zionist lobbies told Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II that they wanted to establish a Jewish state in the imperial territory of Palestine. Sultan Abdulhamid vehemently rejected this.

🔸 The Jews, who came to the Sultan's door a second time, asked for Cyprus. Rejected once again, the Jews involved the British, who then brought them to Cyprus under British occupation. From the island, they reached the Palestinian territories.

🔸 During the Zionists' arrival in the region through Cyprus, the Jewish-origin Prime Minister of the British Empire, Benjamin Disraeli, had a significant influence.

THE GREATER ISRAEL PLAN

🔸 The Jews' passage to Palestine through Cyprus began when Benjamin saw that the Ottoman Empire was losing its influence in the Middle East. Therefore, he believed they should not insist on Cyprus.

🔸 As the Ottoman Empire lost its dominant power in the region, the management of the motherland would entirely pass to the British. Thus, the Jews would easily implement the Greater Israel Plan, as Disraeli predicted.

THE INFLUENCE OF THE ROTHSCHILD FAMILY

🔸 In 1902, Theodor Herzl wrote a letter to Lord Rothschild about Cyprus. Herzl's words are quite striking: "We must organize Cyprus. Muslims will leave Cyprus, and Greeks will sell their lands. Palestine is too small for the Jews, so we need to secure a place close to Palestine. Cyprus should be included with Palestine."

🔸 As time progressed, Zionists carried out activities to increase the Jewish population on Cypriot lands.

🔸 For example, toward the end of the 19th century, at the request of the British, thirty-three Jewish families were settled in Cyprus. After these families settled on the island, three colonies were established, and the most comprehensive plan for Cyprus was realized in 1939.

"A SOLUTION TO THE JEWISH PROBLEM"

🔸 The plan, which the Zionists named "A Solution to the Jewish Problem," was presented by Jewish leaders to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain on March 11, 1939.

🔸 According to the plan, the Greek population in Cyprus would be relocated to Thessaloniki, and the Jews in Thessaloniki would be transferred to Cyprus. Wealthy Jews would finance this implementation.

🔸 Everything went as planned, and by World War II, Cyprus served as a stopover for Jews en route to Palestine.

ZIONIST ACTIVITIES IN CYPRUS

🔸 The activities carried out by Jews in Cyprus thus increase day by day. For example, the Israeli lobby gradually takes over lands in Northern Cyprus through Zionists who have become citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

🔸 So far, approximately twenty-five thousand dönüms of land have been occupied by Zionists. For Northern Cyprus, twenty-five thousand dönüms represent a large area.

🔸 In summary, Israel is not only a threat to Palestine. Most states in the Middle East, especially Turkey and the motherland Cyprus, could fall victim to the Zionist mentality.

🔸 According to the laws of Northern Cyprus, a company requesting to buy five hundred square meters of land in the country must have fifty-one percent of its shares owned by a Turkish citizen. At this point, the Israeli lobby steps in and secretly intervenes in the matter.





