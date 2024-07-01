Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Monday that it carried out overnight air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanese towns.

A military statement said: "Overnight, the army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including military structures in the area of Kfarkela and infrastructure in the areas of Houla, El Biyada, and Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon."

"Artillery struck to remove a threat in the area of Al-Dahira, in southern Lebanon," the statement added.

As of yet, Hezbollah has not commented on the Israeli army's statement.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive against Gaza, which has killed more than 37,800 victims since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.