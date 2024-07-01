German foreign minister accuses Russia of carrying out ‘hybrid attacks’ on Baltic states

Germany's foreign minister on Monday accused Russia of carrying out "hybrid attacks" on the three Baltic states along its eastern border.

Speaking at a joint news conference with her visiting Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze, Annalena Baerbock said Germany and its Western allies will strengthen their solidarity with the Baltic countries in the face of growing threats from Russia, the giant neighbor of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

"We now witness that the Baltic states and the Baltic area have become very much the focus of hybrid Russian warfare. Hardly a week goes by without hearing of more GPS interference in air traffic, a new disinformation network being unveiled, or border buoys suddenly disappearing," she said.

Stressing that Germany and its Western allies have recently stepped up their military presence in the region, Baerbock promised that they will continue to take all the measures to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Baltic region.

"It is important that we make it clear time and again, and I would like to say this explicitly again today, that you are not alone. The security of the Baltic states, and ultimately the security of Latvia, is also our own security," Baerbock said.

"The border with Russia is not just a Baltic or Finnish border, it is a common border for NATO and EU members," she said, as the three Baltic states are all members of both the EU bloc and the NATO military alliance.

"We will defend every square centimeter of our alliance territory, We will not be intimidated by Russia, but will protect our alliance territory with unity and determination, while keeping a cool head," she added.