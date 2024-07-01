News World Expert says young voters key in second round of French election

Expert says young voters key in second round of French election

According to Germany's Franziska Brantner, a political expert on France, the youth vote may determine the outcome of the second round of parliamentary elections in France.

DPA WORLD Published July 01,2024 Subscribe

The votes of young people could be the deciding factor in the second round of the parliamentary elections in France, according to German politician and France expert Franziska Brantner.



Many are disappointed with President Emmanuel Macron, said Brantner, who is a lawmaker in the German lower house, or Bundestag, and also a deputy member of the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly, in an interview on Monday with public radio Deutschlandfunk.



It now depends on whether young people who voted in favour of the left-wing alliance in the first round on Sunday are still prepared to support a candidate from Macron's alliance.



"Whether the mobilization works here is, I think, one of the big issues for next Sunday," she noted.



After the first round of the early parliamentary elections, Marine Le Pen's far-right nationalist National Rally (RN) and its allies are ahead with 33% to 34.2% of the vote.



President Macron's centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance came third with 20.7% to 22% behind the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) alliance with 28.1% to 29.1%.



However, how many seats the blocs will get in the National Assembly will only be decided in run-off elections next Sunday.



Both the left-wing alliance and Macron's bloc have said they will step down in the constituencies where they came third in favour of candidates who can beat National Rally.



French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal gave a stark warning on Sunday evening: "The far right is at the gates of power ... Our objective is clear: to prevent the RN from getting elected in the second round."











