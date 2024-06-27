Turkish Ministry of Defense: Our army is prepared for any scenario, including World War III

Responding to questions regarding Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's remarks about the possibility of a third world war, the ministry sources said:

"If you ask whether there is a total risk like in the first and second world wars, of course, it is a possibility. As the Ministry of Defense, we are continually assessing our defense and security measures and updating all our plans in light of new evaluations.

We can comfortably say that we are among the most prepared countries.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is already a dynamic army. It is an army that conducts continuous operations in many regions. It has tested and validated its own plans and logistics.

The TSK also engages in peace-support activities around the world. No one, including our country, wants a dark scenario like a third world war, but it should be noted that our army is prepared for any scenario."










