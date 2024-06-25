Serbia’s president warns of ‘biggest geopolitical crisis since Second World War’

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued a dire warning Monday about the state of international affairs, saying in an address to the nation that "we are living in the time of the biggest geopolitical crisis since the Second World War."

"Dear citizens of Serbia, respected journalists…today I want to start my address by asking the citizens of our country, because I will exclusively speak about Serbia, without mentioning political parties, their interests, or anything similar. I will talk about the problems we are facing," he said in in remarks broadcasted by Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

Vucic said he would like everyone to listen and see what he has to say in order to open a broad discussion and dialogue on many issues.

"Let us together respond to the challenges that lie ahead of us and reach the results we all want. We are living in the time of the greatest geopolitical crisis since the Second World War, and I want to tell you for the sake of history, since of course I have certain knowledge more than ordinary citizens, and I often rely on what I feel through conversations with the biggest world leaders. I expect the situation to escalate in the coming months, and I expect that we will face very serious consequences. We are talking about Europe and the world," he said.

"But we must be firmly determined to do our job in the best possible way, to preserve peace, to ensure economic growth."

Vucic said the most important thing is to preserve peace while ensuring economic growth as well as a better life for citizens of Serbia.

"As for European politics, I expect a more favorable situation for Serbia," he added.

Vucic warned in both March and April this year that the world is facing two possible scenarios -- a third world war or a long-term cease-fire in Ukraine.