Russia, Ukraine exchange 90 captured military personnel each in prisoner swap

Moscow and Kyiv each exchanged 90 captured military personnel on Tuesday in the latest prisoner swap between the two countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its released military personnel will be transported to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation at medical institutions.

It said those released are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

"During the return of Russian military personnel from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," it added.

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said her representatives also met with a representative of her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, during the swap in the Belgorod region.

Moskalkova said an exchange of information on "possible options for the mutual return of civilians who are currently in places of forced detention" took place.

"Home is not just a word. Home means Ukraine. Today, another 90 of our people returned home from Russian captivity. Warriors of the National Guard, the Navy, the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Border Guard Service," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He thanked his exchange team and all of Ukraine's partners that helped in the process, including the United Arab Emirates.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out numerous prisoner exchanges since the war between both countries began Feb. 24, 2022.

Prior to Tuesday's prisoner swap, the last exchange took place May 31 when the two countries each swapped 75 prisoners of war.