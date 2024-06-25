News World Europe rights court: Russia guilty of human rights abuses in Ukraine

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated human rights in the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine. The area was illegally occupied and annexed by Moscow in 2014, contravening international law.

DPA WORLD Published June 25,2024

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia committed rights violations in Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow occupied and annexed in violation of international law in 2014.



The ruling means the judges in Strasbourg have sided with Ukraine, which had filed a complaint with the court.



Ukraine's allegations include unlawful detentions, ill-treatment of civilians, and the suppression of the Ukrainian media and the Ukrainian language in schools.



Russia does not recognize the court's judgements.











