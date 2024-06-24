US CARGO PLANE LANDS IN ISRAEL FOLLOWING NETANYAHUS CRITICISM OF DELAYED AMERICAN ARMS SHIPMENTS

US cargo plane lands in Israel following Netanyahu's criticism of delayed American arms shipments

A US C-17 cargo plane, reportedly carrying weapons and ammunition, landed in Israel on Monday amid the ongoing Israeli conflict with Gaza and daily exchanges of fire with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

This development follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public criticism of the US for delayed weapons deliveries, which has strained the allies' relationship.

"Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu's complaint about delayed weapons shipments from the US, a US C-17 cargo plane, used for transporting goods, has just landed in Israel," Israeli Army Radio reported.

There has been no comment from Israel or the Joe Biden administration on the report as of yet.

Since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the Biden administration has provided robust military, intelligence, and diplomatic support to Tel Aviv.

The plane arrived on the second day of an unannounced visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, where he is discussing American military aid.

Speaking during a weekly government meeting, Netanyahu said Sunday there was a "dramatic drop" in the weapons pipeline to Israel.

"For many weeks, we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did it time and time again. We did this at the senior echelons and at all levels, and I want to emphasize — we did it in private chambers. We got all kinds of explanations, but we didn't get one thing: the basic situation didn't change," he said.

"Certain items trickled in, but the bulk of armaments were left behind," he added. "After months with no change in the situation, I decided to express it publicly."

Netanyahu, however, said he believes the issue will be resolved "soon."

On Thursday, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby responded, saying: "Netanyahu's claims are deeply disappointing and certainly vexing to us, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Previously, Biden had suspended a weapons deal with Israel due to its "failure to protect Palestinian civilians," whom he claims to be concerned for.

Earlier in June, Tel Aviv inked a $3-billion deal to purchase 25 American F-35 fighter jets. In April, Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 37,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.











