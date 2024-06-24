Russia vows response to new EU sanctions, widens black list

Russia's foreign ministry reacted to a fresh wave of European Union sanctions on Monday by saying any unfriendly Western actions would be met with "the necessary response".

The ministry called the sanctions illegal and said in a statement it had "significantly" expanded its black list of people barred from entering Russia. It provided no further details.

Earlier, EU countries adopted a 14th package of sanctions on Russia that aims to close some loopholes and hits Russia's gas exports for the first time.









