 Contact Us
News World Russia vows response to new EU sanctions, widens black list

Russia vows response to new EU sanctions, widens black list

In response to the latest round of European Union sanctions, Russia's foreign ministry stated that any hostile actions from the West will be met with a necessary retaliation. The ministry deemed these sanctions as unlawful and announced an enlargement of its list of individuals prohibited from entering Russia, without disclosing further specifics.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 24,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA VOWS RESPONSE TO NEW EU SANCTIONS, WIDENS BLACK LIST

Russia's foreign ministry reacted to a fresh wave of European Union sanctions on Monday by saying any unfriendly Western actions would be met with "the necessary response".

The ministry called the sanctions illegal and said in a statement it had "significantly" expanded its black list of people barred from entering Russia. It provided no further details.

Earlier, EU countries adopted a 14th package of sanctions on Russia that aims to close some loopholes and hits Russia's gas exports for the first time.