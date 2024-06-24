PEACE IN UKRAINE WILL GUARANTEE EUROPES LONG-TERM SECURITY: FOREIGN MINISTER

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that ensuring peace in his country will guarantee Europe's long-term security.

"Ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine will guarantee Europe's long-term security and adherence to international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing an address by Kuleba during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The statement said Kuleba expressed gratitude for the EU's approval of the Negotiating Framework, establishing the guidelines and principles for Ukraine's accession to the 27-member bloc.

It further quoted Kuleba as saying that Ukraine's membership to the EU will strengthen the bloc and guarantee security and prosperity for all Europeans.

"Ukraine is already part of the European family. Our country is an opportunity and added value for the EU. As a member of the EU, Ukraine will make a significant contribution to common defense, foreign policy, green transition, digitalization, economic development, and other areas," Kuleba expressed.

Earlier in the day, Kuleba said on X that Ukraine's EU accession talks will commence on June 25, thanking the EU member states for approving the country's negotiating frameworks, as well as that of Moldova's.

Kyiv applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted a candidate status in June 2022.

In December last year, EU leaders gave the green light to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Kuleba also reiterated his country's need for more air defense systems in order to protect its people and Europe itself, in addition to a constant supply of air defense missiles, artillery systems and shells, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

"Ukraine still needs more air defense systems, particularly Patriots. We must ensure that Russian aircraft cannot fly to the distance required to use gliding bombs," he said.

He thanked the EU member states for organizing the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland earlier this month, calling for their further active participation in the implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-step peace formula.