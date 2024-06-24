MOSCOW PROMISES US REPERCUSSIONS FOR UKRAINES ATTACK ON SEVASTOPOL

The Russian government stated on Monday that the United States was responsible for a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula that left four people dead and more than 150 people injured.



"We've seen an absolutely barbaric missile attack in Crimea," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the TASS news agency. "We understand perfectly well who is behind it, who targets these technically sophisticated missiles. It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches."



"Naturally, the US' direct involvement in combat which resulted in Russian civilians dying cannot go without any repercussions. Time will tell which ones precisely."



The Russian Foreign Ministry also summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, following the attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Sunday.



The Kremlin says Washington bears responsibility not only because its supplies arms to Kiev, but also because US specialists help oversee the flight path of the advance missiles.



The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukraine fired five US-supplied ATACMS missiles, four of which were intercepted.













