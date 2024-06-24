At least 1 killed in shootout at Russia-Abkhazia border

At least one person is dead and several others wounded following a shootout Sunday at a Russian police checkpoint along the border between Russia's Krasnodar Krai region and Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia.

The shooting reportedly took place at the Psou checkpoint and security forces are searching for the suspects.

A minor is reportedly among the wounded.

Robert Kiut, the Interior Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Abkhazia, told the Russian news agency Ria-Novosti that there had been an armed conflict on the border with Russia.

Kiut noted that one person died as a result and that those involved were citizens of Abkhazia.

In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Georgia ultimately lost control of both areas and Russia later recognized them as independent states, leading to Tbilisi cutting off diplomatic relations with Moscow. Both regions remain internationally recognized Georgian territories.







